Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH)

Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) alerts:

KGH stock opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 392.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 423.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £316.84 million and a PE ratio of 160.42. Knights Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.