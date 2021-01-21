Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
LON:CRPR opened at GBX 1,375 ($17.96) on Monday. James Cropper PLC has a one year low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,470 ($19.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £131.38 million and a P/E ratio of 41.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,087.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 994.59.
