Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON:CRPR opened at GBX 1,375 ($17.96) on Monday. James Cropper PLC has a one year low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,470 ($19.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £131.38 million and a P/E ratio of 41.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,087.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 994.59.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

