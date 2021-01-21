Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €169.78 ($199.74).

ETR SAE opened at €183.80 ($216.24) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €146.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €142.58. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 52-week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 52-week high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.96.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

