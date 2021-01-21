ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.52

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.52 and last traded at $139.90, with a volume of 10758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 41,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $3,362,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,268.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $134,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,938 shares of company stock valued at $39,962,022. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

