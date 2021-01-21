ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $3.31. ShiftPixy shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 34,280 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIXY. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ShiftPixy by 127.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ShiftPixy by 256.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

