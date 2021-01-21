Shift Price Reaches $0.37 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Shift has traded 64.7% higher against the dollar. Shift has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $59.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002569 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001275 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002515 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001036 BTC.

About Shift

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

