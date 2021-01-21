Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.48. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 57,000 shares changing hands.

SHERF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sherritt International from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

