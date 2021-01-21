Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.73

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 23275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Sharp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Sharp had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.