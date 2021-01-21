Sharder (SS) Hits Market Cap of $675,201.53

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Sharder has a market cap of $675,201.53 and approximately $145,676.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sharder has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sharder

Sharder is a token. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

