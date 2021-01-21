Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Randall J. Garutti Sells 145,000 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $107.97. 780,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $116.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Shake Shack by 8.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

