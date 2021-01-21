ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $541.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $542.42. 14,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,003. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $535.53 and its 200-day moving average is $488.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74. The company has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,909.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

