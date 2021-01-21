Semux Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Semux has a market capitalization of $133,036.37 and approximately $4,646.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Semux has traded down 44.8% against the dollar. One Semux token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002642 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001280 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002666 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

