Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.23

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.23 and last traded at $84.48, with a volume of 12496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.48.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08.
About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.
