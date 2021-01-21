Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.23

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.23 and last traded at $84.48, with a volume of 12496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Get Seer alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.