Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L)’s (STB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a report on Thursday.

Get Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) alerts:

Shares of LON STB traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 930 ($12.15). 16,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,226. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,680 ($21.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £173.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 903.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 742.18.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.