Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $1.25

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Secret has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $87.12 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00332976 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030461 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001202 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 42,913.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.95 or 0.01424132 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,346,926 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

