Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.38. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.