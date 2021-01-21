Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

SEE traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. 5,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,899. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,414.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

