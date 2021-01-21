Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $80.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBCF opened at $33.41 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

