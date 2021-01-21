Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SA. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 26.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,701. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.