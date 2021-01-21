ScPrime 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27,642.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.90 million and $27,642.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00050698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00123633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00539205 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,830,082 coins and its circulating supply is 32,146,471 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.