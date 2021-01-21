ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.74

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 9000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd. and changed its name to ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

