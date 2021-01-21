Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L) (LON:SST) Shares Gap Up to $1,000.00

Shares of Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L) (LON:SST) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,000.00, but opened at $1,040.00. Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L) shares last traded at $992.00, with a volume of 10,509 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 978.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 898.79. The company has a market capitalization of £280.26 million and a PE ratio of -6.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.54%.

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

