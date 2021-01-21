Scotiabank Boosts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $59.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $46.25 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.44% from the stock’s current price.

BRLXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boralex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boralex in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Boralex from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.01. 1,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567. Boralex has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

