Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.80. 4,255,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 2,091,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

