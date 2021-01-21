Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $131.22 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

