Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Boosted by Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 595,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 81,874 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 861,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after acquiring an additional 57,178 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,467. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $93.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

