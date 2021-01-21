Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after purchasing an additional 256,430 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 213,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

