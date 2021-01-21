Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after purchasing an additional 369,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. 44,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,552. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

