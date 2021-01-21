Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (SERE.L) (LON:SERE) Trading 1.5% Higher

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (SERE.L) (LON:SERE)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34). 92,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 181,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.08 million and a PE ratio of 8.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (SERE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (SERE.L)’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

