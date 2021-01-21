Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.06. 32,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,722. The firm has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.99. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

