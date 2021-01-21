Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1,877.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after buying an additional 268,564 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 447,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 67,664 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 213,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7,262.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JPIN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.46. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $60.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.