Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 8,536 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $33.31. 45,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,990. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.