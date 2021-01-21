Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 7,371 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,954,000. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.13. 1,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,175. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $131.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average of $117.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.