Scharf Investments LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 59.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,886.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,903.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,765.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,624.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

