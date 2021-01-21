Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCFLF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schaeffler AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

