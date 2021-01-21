Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Sberbank of Russia stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. Sberbank of Russia has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers consumer, education, and car loans; mortgages; refinancing products; fixed- term, settlement, and online deposit accounts; trace and metal accounts; and credit, debit, bank, gift, and social cards.

