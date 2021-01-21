Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Sberbank of Russia stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. Sberbank of Russia has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 29.30%.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers consumer, education, and car loans; mortgages; refinancing products; fixed- term, settlement, and online deposit accounts; trace and metal accounts; and credit, debit, bank, gift, and social cards.

