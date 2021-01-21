Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

SPNS opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sapiens International by 283.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

