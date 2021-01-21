SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.13

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $5.26. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 1,116,625 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $182.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 364.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 789.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215,048 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,067,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 157,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

