Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.20

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.70.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

