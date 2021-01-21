SalmonSwap (SAL) Reaches Market Cap of $113,290.59

SalmonSwap (CURRENCY:SAL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One SalmonSwap token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SalmonSwap has a total market capitalization of $113,290.59 and $8.00 worth of SalmonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SalmonSwap has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SalmonSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00061736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00538237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00042947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.18 or 0.03882440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016453 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012862 BTC.

SalmonSwap Profile

SalmonSwap (CRYPTO:SAL) is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. SalmonSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for SalmonSwap is salmonswap.io . SalmonSwap’s official Twitter account is @SalariumPayroll

SalmonSwap Token Trading

SalmonSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalmonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SalmonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SalmonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SalmonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SalmonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.