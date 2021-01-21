Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.64

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $5.27. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 121,144 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

