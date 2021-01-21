salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,777,000 after buying an additional 683,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,271 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,416. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

