salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $42,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $222.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.35. The stock has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.39.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,384.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,271 shares of company stock worth $31,949,416. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

