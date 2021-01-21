Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho Sells 20,000 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total value of C$341,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43.

Shares of BB stock traded down C$0.52 on Thursday, reaching C$15.63. 5,521,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,397. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.40. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$17.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion and a PE ratio of -10.88.

Several research analysts have commented on BB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial set a C$9.40 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

