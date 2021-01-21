Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Separately, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,442,000.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. 910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

