Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,038,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 562,480 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,435. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

