Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 42,770 GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $778,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GX Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00. GX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.17.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

