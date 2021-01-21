Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021 // Comments off

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 251,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.58. 22,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,108. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.