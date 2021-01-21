Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 251,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.58. 22,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,108. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

