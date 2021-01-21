Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $648,000 in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 61,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $944,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $959,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $981,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,503,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,004,000.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

ACON S2 Acquisition stock remained flat at $$11.20 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 79,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,260. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $12.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.73.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.