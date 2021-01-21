Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 113,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CFIVU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 734,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,463. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $11.10.
About CF Acquisition Corp. IV
