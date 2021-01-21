Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 113,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFIVU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 734,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,463. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

